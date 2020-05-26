New coronavirus testing site now available in Duval County
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, on Tuesday announced a new mobile coronavirus testing location in Duval County.
According to a news release by sent by Gonzalez’ office, testing at the site will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom starting Tuesday.
The new testing site will be at the San Diego Fire Department – located at 401 South Doctor East Dunlap Street.
To schedule an appointment, residents can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID test webiste.
