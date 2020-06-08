New coronavirus testing site to be available in San Juan

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, on Tuesday announced a new mobile coronavirus testing location in San Juan.

According to press secretary for Gonzalez, Jason Johnson, testing at the new site will be available starting Tuesday, June 9.

Testing at the site will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom.

The new testing site will be at the San Juan Community Resource Center – located at 509 east Earling Road.

To schedule an appointment, Hidalgo County residents can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID test webiste.