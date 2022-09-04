New COVID-19 booster shots to arrive Wednesday at DHR-Health

DHR-Health is expecting to receive their batch of the updated COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday.

Brownsville Independent School District also placed an order for their shots.

Both organizations pre-ordered vaccines before they were authorized for emergency use.

The update shot uses an upgraded formula designed to improve immunity against the Omicron sub variants, along with the original COVID-19 strain.

A reminder that Pfizer's updated vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older and Moderna for people 18 and older.