New early child curriculum coming to Donna ISD

The Donna Independent School District is focusing on an early childhood curriculum at two of their campuses that will allow kids to experience the arts, STEM, and robotics beginning at the age of three.

Rubili Sanchez says she made the decision to enroll her three-year-old in M. Rivas Primary Discovery Academy, even though its doors haven't opened just yet.

"With the integration of STEM, having the science and the math and just being able to learn through play all of those elements are going to create a well-rounded foundation for my daughter," Sanchez said.

The neighboring campus, J.W. Caceres Discovery Academy, will continue offering specific programs, something Sanchez says she feels was lost during the height of the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, because of the pandemic—I see it with my other little ones, where they did lack those social skills and that's a big factor when they come into school because they don't know how to get along with their peers or they don't know how to play," Sanchez said.

Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez says M. Rivas is being renovated to be the first school in the Valley for Pre-k through second grade, and will give young minds a head start.

"Early childhood education, we know mitigates students having problems learning later,” Dominguez said. “So, the sooner students start in our public school system, the more likely they are to be successful and graduate on time."

For those needing early intervention, Dominguez says it will be identified sooner so that help can start right away. There will also be a big benefit for parents.

"Parents will have that option for after-school care that will mitigate them having to seek childcare elsewhere," Dominguez said.

Donna ISD is enrolling now. Click here for more information.