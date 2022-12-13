New exhibit in Weslaco museum celebrates ‘Christmas around the world’

A new exhibit at the Weslaco Museum has 50 Christmas trees on display, and each one of them represents a different country.

Each tree showcases the country's culture and Christmas traditions.

“I think it's very educational to not only children, but adults to learn,” Weslaco Museum Assistant Director Angie Mendoza said. “It's really exciting to see the different traditions and how very similar some of them are — and also how very different some of them are."

Local businesses and organizations sponsored the trees, and museum visitors can vote on their favorite tree in-person in the museum, located at 500 S. Texas Blvd. in Weslaco.

The display is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays until Friday, Dec. 30.