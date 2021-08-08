New Jersey gov: We could be top US sports bet market by 2020
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's governor says his state could be the top sports betting market in the nation as soon as next year.
Speaking at the Betting On Sports America conference, Democrat Phil Murphy predicted New Jersey's fast growing sports betting market could surpass that of Nevada by next year.
In the 10 months that New Jersey has allowed legal sports betting, gamblers have wagered more than $2.3 billion.
Nevada took more than $5 billion in bets last year.
Gambling analyst Chris Grove says it's possible that New Jersey could become the top market next year based on its larger population, drive-in bettors from New York, and a thriving mobile sports betting industry.
