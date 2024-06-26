New massacres a jolt for clergy who coped with past attacks
By DAVID CRARY
AP National Writer
The back-to-back massacres in Texas and Ohio have drawn strong reactions from religious leaders who experienced mass shootings in their own houses of worship. They are trying to help their congregants persevere, and some are venting anger at the persisting violence.
At First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where more than two-dozen people were killed by a gunman in 2017, Pastor Frank Pomeroy urged his followers not to live in fear.
At the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a gunman killed 11 worshippers during services last October, emotions ran high Sunday as trustees of one of synagogue's three congregations held their monthly meeting just hours after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton that claimed more than 30 lives.
