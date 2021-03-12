New McAllen program helping revitalize storefronts

The city of McAllen is helping businesses get a face lift through a new program.

Eligible businesses can receive a $15,000 grant through the Refresh 50/50 program to revitalize their storefronts.

"we will help business owners who want to paint the exterior or their buildings, add news landscaping, new lighting and signs," Rebecca Olaguibel, McAllen's retail development director said.

Business owners who apply need to submit proof of repairs and the city will reimburse their repair costs by up to 50 percent.

Funds are on a first come, first serve basis.

The application can be found at http://refresh5050.com/