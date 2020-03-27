New Mexico cancels national tourism campaign amid virus

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS

Associated Press

RIO RANCHO, N.M (AP) - New Mexico is canceling its national tourism campaign and is halting related events as coronavirus restrictions have brought tourism in the state to a halt. New Mexico Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Jen Schroer said Friday the state's popular destinations have suffered because of the health-ordered restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Schroer warned that hotels and tourist hot spots will continue suffering until restrictions are lifted. She says hotels can only operate until to 50% capacity but can house more guests if they include health care workers.

