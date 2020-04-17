New Mexico dioceses have different public Mass approaches

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS

Associated Press

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) - Santa Fe Archbishop John C. Wester says he will not follow the lead of Las Cruces Diocese's lead to lift a ban on in-person public Mass services. Wester said late Thursday he is asking Catholics to use social distancing rurged by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Wester says parishes in the archdiocese will continue banning people from attending Mass, encouraging them to live-stream services. The Las Cruces Diocese said Wednesday it would reopen churches and allow small numbers of people to attend public Mass celebrations in what the Catholic News Agency said was first move allowing public services following a church-declared U.S. ban.

