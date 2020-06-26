New Mexico official says no to working with US border agency

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The head of the New Mexico State Land Office has declined to renew a cooperative agreement with U.S. border authorities. Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said Friday that she instead is siding with community members who urged her not to work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection over concerns about discrimination against people of color along the U.S.-Mexico border. Garcia Richard and fellow Democrats in New Mexico have been critical of the Trump administration's border policies. The agreement, first executed in 2015 under the Obama administration, also covers Arizona, California and Texas and involves other federal land management agencies, along with state and tribal governments.

