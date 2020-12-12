New Motor Vehicle Title Service Licensing Program Implemented

EDINBURG-- Hidalgo county has launched a new licensing program to help investigate and prosecute auto theft cases.

The program will prevent the passing of fake titles, insurance documents and supporting documentation needed for transfers of ownership by requiring individuals and businesses to have a Motor Vehicle Title Service license.

Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Pablo "Paul" Villarreal Jr. said the requirement applies to any company or individual who assists others in obtaining vehicle title documents by submitting, transmitting, or sending applications to the appropriate government agency.

"A motor vehicle title service will be required to maintain records for each transaction submitted to our office," said Villarreal. "This will give us a transaction trail that is readily available for law enforcement. It will identify who authorized, prepared and presented the paperwork to our office."

In order to submit motor vehicle transactions, applications for a motor vehicle title service license or a title service runner's license and required fees must be remitted.

Those with questions may contact the Motor Vehicle Department at (956) 318-2157 or (956) 318-2158.

More information is available by visiting www.HidalgoCounty/TitleServices.









