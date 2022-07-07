New museums to focus on history of SPI

The former South Padre Island Visitor’s Center will be renovated to become the city’s newest museum.

Dennis Franke - president of the SPI Historical Foundation - said that while people come to visit the island, many don't know about the rich history the city has to offer.

The Historical Museum of South Padre Island will change that, he said.

“We're standing in an area where we had all kinds of prehistoric beasts and different animals, and it's going to be exciting,” Franke said. “It's going to be fun, we're going to put together a good display."

The Economic Development Administration awarded the city a $1.5 million grant to go towards the museum's construction. The grant will be matched with $375,000 in local funds and is expected to generate $1.2 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

The museum will have exhibits that range from the prehistoric period - before the island even existed - to its evolution.

The city hopes to have museum doors open by summer 2023.

Watch the video above for the full story.