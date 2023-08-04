New program teaching life skills to Roma ISD students with disabilities

The Roma Independent School District will soon welcome students with disabilities into their new life center.

The Gladiator Learning Independence through Functional Empowerment Center is dedicated to helping students between the ages of 18 and 21 become self-sufficient adults with activities tailored to their needs.

“This building is meant to house students and transition them into work life,” Roma ISD special education Director Adrian Guerra said. “They will be empowered to be able to go out there and make a living as independent contributing members of society."

The district spent $110,000 in renovating and opening the LIFE Center.

Lesson plans include daily tasks such as cooking, cleaning and washing clothes.

