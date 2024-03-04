New road opens at Pharr Interchange
Drivers who use the Pharr Interchange to travel from the Mid-Valley to Edinburg now have another way to travel north if the connector is closed.
North Fir Avenue in Pharr officially opened. This new stretch of road is right by the Miracle Mile Bingo Hall.
It connects the Frontage Road to FM 495, allowing drivers to avoid all the construction on the Frontage Roads.
"If you look at data and what causes traffic accidents, this is going to provide seamless access to the Expressway and be able to free up that traffic flow and there will be less incidents of traffic accidents," Pharr City Manager Jonathan Flores said.
The project cost about $315,000.
More News
News Video
-
Non-profit offers free rides for Valley residents to voting polls
-
Valley farmers continue to push for more water for their crops
-
Texas, SpaceX agree to swap land at Boca Chica State Park and...
-
New road opens at Pharr Interchange
-
Student hospitalized after altercation at McAllen High School, according to district official
Sports Video
-
Edinburg Vela, Santa Maria fall in Reg. IV Finals
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse