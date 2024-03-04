New road opens at Pharr Interchange

Drivers who use the Pharr Interchange to travel from the Mid-Valley to Edinburg now have another way to travel north if the connector is closed.

North Fir Avenue in Pharr officially opened. This new stretch of road is right by the Miracle Mile Bingo Hall.

It connects the Frontage Road to FM 495, allowing drivers to avoid all the construction on the Frontage Roads.

"If you look at data and what causes traffic accidents, this is going to provide seamless access to the Expressway and be able to free up that traffic flow and there will be less incidents of traffic accidents," Pharr City Manager Jonathan Flores said.

The project cost about $315,000.