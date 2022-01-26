New subdivision requirements set to prevent flooding in Harlingen

A plan involving subdivision requirements is in place in Harlingen to reduce the flood risk in neighborhoods.

Harlingen planning and zoning commissioner J.V. Garcia says the city's drainage continues to be a problem and hopes the new subdivision requirements can help protect residents from flood damage in the future.

During a meeting on Wednesday, Garcia says basic requirements for subdivisions were discussed, including having some form of detention for drainage.

"What I've noticed with the flooding here in Harlingen is that it's getting worse with every new development," Garcia said. "Which is why we have taken a stance. To finally say, enough is enough, let's have some oversight and accountability."

