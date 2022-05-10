New treatment at DHR Health aims to help micro-premature babies
A team of medical providers at DHR Health is using breast milk in a new way to develop strong muscles in micro-premature babies.
They’re hoping the procedure shortens the time that premature babies spend in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Watch the video above for Allysa Cole's full story.
