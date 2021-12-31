x

New Year’s Eve precautions taken amid Covid spike

2 hours 50 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, December 31 2021 Dec 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 8:57 PM December 31, 2021 in News - Local
By: Trevier Gonzalez

With Covid cases on the rise on a local and national scale, the omicron variant is now causing some change to the way we celebrate the new year.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases on upward trend in Hidalgo County

In the Valley, the city of Pharr cancelled their New Year’s Eve Ball Drop.

RELATED: City of Pharr cancels New Year’s Eve ball drop due to COVID-19 concerns 

While the omicron variant has not been detected in the Valley, health officials have said they believe it's here. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days