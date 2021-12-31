New Year’s Eve precautions taken amid Covid spike

With Covid cases on the rise on a local and national scale, the omicron variant is now causing some change to the way we celebrate the new year.

In the Valley, the city of Pharr cancelled their New Year’s Eve Ball Drop.

While the omicron variant has not been detected in the Valley, health officials have said they believe it's here.