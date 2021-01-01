New year, same you? Tips for a healthy lifestyle if fitness is your New Year resolution

The start of a new year brings new goals for many but studies show only 25% of people actually stay committed to their New Year resolutions.

Personal Trainer Roberto Rubaldino Jr. said getting fit is the most common goal he hears about.

"Don't try to change drastically," Rubaldino Jr. said.

The trainer said the number one rule to achieving that goal is to love yourself first. He said the process can be achieved in small steps.

