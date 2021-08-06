New York plays Dallas on 4-game win streak
By The Associated Press
New York Knicks (1-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5-2, second in the Western Conference)
Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
New York comes into the matchup with Dallas as losers of four games in a row.
Dallas finished 33-49 overall with a 24-17 record at home a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 6.5 steals, 4.3 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.
New York went 17-65 overall with an 8-33 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Knicks averaged 104.6 points per game last season, 44.1 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 11.1 on fast breaks.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Mavericks Injuries: None listed.
Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (personal), Mitchell Robinson: out (concussion), Elfrid Payton Jr.: out (hamstring), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
