News Editor (Part-Time/Bilingual)

Qualifications & Duties: KRGV Channel 5 is looking for a news editor for a Spanish newscast. Applicant must have experience with non-linear editing and videotape production and editing of news stories. Must be bilingual in English and Spanish. Position will edit stories for daily newscasts. The ability to work under pressure is a must as well as the availability to work a variety of shifts. Will perform other duties as assigned.

KRGV-TV does not discriminate in its employment and personnel practices because of a person’s race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital or veteran status, sexual orientation, or any other legally protected status. The Federal Communications Commission specifically prohibits discriminatory employment practices.

Informing you and your organization of the above employment opportunity is an affirmative action on our part to actively seek qualified minorities and women for our staff vacancies. Through your assistance, we want to ensure that our employment opportunities are made known to members of minority groups and to women.

KRGV-TV is a drug-free and smoke-free workplace.

If you know of any person(s) who might be qualified for the above vacancy, please send a resume and cover letter to Tammy Meier, Personnel Manager, KRGV-TV, P.O. Box 5, Weslaco, Texas 78599; or e-mail to tammy@krgv.com.