Next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine

14,121 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are in the Rio Grande Valley.

The first doses have been administered to frontline workers across the Valley, as directed by the Department of State Health Services.

"Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, other support staff," Regional Medical Director Dr. Emilie Prot said. "So custodial staffers who are going into the room cleaning... So all of those who are exposing themselves on a daily basis."

