Next round of child tax credits heading to bank accounts

The next round of child tax credit is expected to hit bank accounts Monday.

Eligible families can get between $250 to $300 for children younger than 17 through the child tax credit created as part of the coronavirus relief package.

The upcoming tax credit will be the second to the last payment eligible families will receive if Congress doesn't act, as the tax credit is only in effect for 2021.

The budget reconciliation package Democrats are negotiating would extend the credit through 2022.

