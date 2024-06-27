x

Nice & Bella ofrece joyería artesanal con baño de oro de 18k

Sandra Heredia y Narle Paz, en representación de Nice & Bella, visitan Noticias RGV para presentarnos los accesorios que ofrecen al púbico en su joyería artesanal. 

Adquiere Joyería Fina de excelente calidad con 4 baños Oro 18k?? Únete a mi equipo

Número de contacto: (956) 862-7551

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

