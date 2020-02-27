No. 22 Texas Tech looks to extend streak vs Texas

Texas (17-11, 7-8) vs. No. 22 Texas Tech (18-10, 9-6)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Texas Tech looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Texas. In its last five wins against the Longhorns, Texas Tech has won by an average of 7 points. Texas' last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2018, a 67-58 victory.

STEPPING UP: Matt Coleman III and Courtney Ramey have led the Longhorns. Coleman has averaged 12 points while Ramey has recorded 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Red Raiders have been led by Jahmi'us Ramsey and Kyler Edwards, who have combined to score 26 points per contest.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ramey has directly created 51 percent of all Texas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 18-4 when it scores at least 62.

STREAK SCORING: Texas Tech has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78.8 points while giving up 61.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has allowed only 63 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Red Raiders 28th among Division I teams. The Texas offense has averaged 64.6 points through 28 games (ranked 285th, nationally).

