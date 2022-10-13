No bond for ex-Mexico security official charged with bribery

By JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Mexico’s former top security official will be held without bond as he awaits trial on allegations that he accepted bribes from a notorious cartel. Genaro Garcia Luna was indicted in New York City for allegedly accepting a fortune in drug-money bribes from the Sinaloa cartel. A judge in Dallas on Tuesday ordered the 51-year-old be held on three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and a false statements charge. Federal agents arrested Garcia Luna in Dallas last week. Prosecutors say they will seek his removal to Brooklyn, where Sinaloa kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was tried in 2018.

