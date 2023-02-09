No foul play suspected after body found near McCook

An autopsy showed no signs of foul play after a 47-year-old Mexican national was found dead Tuesday near the area of McCook, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the area of 12-Mile Line and Iowa Road in reference to a man lying on the side of the road who “appeared to be unresponsive,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was declared deceased at the scene.

In a Wednesday news release, the sheriff’s office stated an I.D. was recovered that identified the male, but notification of next of kin is pending.

“Autopsy report reveals no evidence of physical trauma or foul play,” the news release stated. “The toxicology report is still pending.”