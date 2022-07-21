No injures reported after fire at abandoned house in McAllen
No injuries were reported in an early morning fire at an abandoned house in McAllen.
The fire happened at a home on the 2500 block of Erie Avenue.
Fire officials say the first call came in just before 2 a.m.
Crews plan to bulldoze part of the house to make sure there's no other hot spots.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
