No injures reported after fire at abandoned house in McAllen

2 hours 38 minutes ago Thursday, July 21 2022 Jul 21, 2022 July 21, 2022 8:48 AM July 21, 2022 in News - Local

No injuries were reported in an early morning fire at an abandoned house in McAllen. 

The fire happened at a home on the 2500 block of Erie Avenue. 

Fire officials say the first call came in just before 2 a.m. 

Crews plan to bulldoze part of the house to make sure there's no other hot spots. 

It's unclear what caused the fire. 

