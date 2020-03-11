No injuries reported in Pharr house fire, officials investigate

PHARR – A house fire in Pharr on Wednesday afternoon is under investigation.

It happened at a residence near Fir Street and Polk Avenue. Pharr firefighters put out the fire in just a few minutes.

Lt. Felipe Pedraza told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the fire started in a room in the rear of the house. One person was inside of the room, but managed to get out.

