x

No injuries reported in San Juan mobile home fire

1 hour 39 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, August 12 2023 Aug 12, 2023 August 12, 2023 4:43 PM August 12, 2023 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo
KRGV photo

An investigation is underway after a mobile home caught on fire Saturday.

The San Juan Fire Department responded to the mobile home fire at the 300 block of Santana Drive at around 2:30 p.m., according to fire chief Tirso Garza.

The family of five at the home was able to escape the blaze and no injuries were reported, Garza said, adding that the American Red Cross will provide aid to the family.

The Pharr Fire Department was called in to assist in fighting the blaze, Garza said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days