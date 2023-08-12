No injuries reported in San Juan mobile home fire
An investigation is underway after a mobile home caught on fire Saturday.
The San Juan Fire Department responded to the mobile home fire at the 300 block of Santana Drive at around 2:30 p.m., according to fire chief Tirso Garza.
The family of five at the home was able to escape the blaze and no injuries were reported, Garza said, adding that the American Red Cross will provide aid to the family.
The Pharr Fire Department was called in to assist in fighting the blaze, Garza said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
