No injuries reported in three-vehicle crash on the expressway in San Juan

KRGV photo

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No injuries were reported Wednesday morning following a three-vehicle crash on the expressway in San Juan, according to police chief Leandro Sifuentes.

Video of the scene obtained by Channel 5 News shows multiple vehicles were involved in the crash on both sides of the expressway near the Basilica of our Lady of San Juan.

The scene was cleared as of Wednesday at 11:40 a.m. According to Sifuentes, all the occupants in the three vehicles involved refused medical attention.