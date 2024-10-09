Noie Hesbrook III, responsable de estafa de venta de lápidas, libre tras reducción de fianza
Noie Hesbrook está libre luego de que su fianza se redujese. Hesbrook es el hombre que enfrenta cargos, por no entregar presuntamente las lápidas ordenadas por residentes del condado Starr.
El acusado tuvo una audiencia previa al juicio, y el estado le dijo al juez que habían confiscado varias lápidas, como pruebas que se podrían usar en el juicio.
HISTORIA RELACIONADA: Autoridades emiten orden de arresto contra Noie Hesbrook III
Hesbrook tiene programado visitar de nuevo la corte el próximo 6 de noviembre.
