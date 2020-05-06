Non-profit organization partners with local artists to distribute food to Valley families in need

A produce company, a non-profit organization and a big time local artist came together to help distribute food to families impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Bebos Angels Executive Director, Daniel Gonzalez, usually focuses on helping families with autism – he says right now it’s important to join the fight against hunger.

Singer Bobby Pulido partnered with Gonzalez to distribute food to Valley families in need.

According to the RGV Food Bank, the amount of people in need of food has increased by 233%.

Bebos Angles, with the help of artist Ramon Ayala, will distribute food at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at 712 east Tulipan Street in Hidalgo.

