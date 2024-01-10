Non-profit teaching new farmers how to plant, harvest crops in Peñitas

Families living in colonias in Peñitas are getting a chance to make some extra cash thanks to a garden and partnership between a local non-profit and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

A community garden is teaching new and experienced farmers everything from what type of seed to plant to how to sell their crops once they're ready to harvest.

Organic vegetables, fresh herbs and flowers are just some of the crops growing in a small plot of land in the middle of a colonia in Peñitas.

"Here people in the colonia may not, cannot afford to buy a little bit of cost organic," Sister Mary Dasari said.

Proyecto Desarrollo Humano started the project more than a decade ago. Their mission is to help low income families grow their own food.

"I'm very happy to be a part of this and to be able to teach my kids to eat healthy and for them to see the process, the hard work we put in," Isadora Flores said.

Flores is one of seven farmers running the operation.

She found the garden last year after driving by it on her way home and decided to give it a try.

The center provides farmers all the materials they need for free.

"We teach them everything from what to plant, when to plant and so fertility, organic pest control," Director of UTRGV Beginning Farmers and Ranchers program Juan Raygoza said.

Raygoza's team stops by the garden every week to help the farmers with their crops. They teach them a new way to farm every month and how to market their produce.

"We collect the vegetables from each one equally, and they work together cleaning them, and packing them and going to the market," Sister Dasari said.

Sister Dasari says 90 percent of the money they make goes back to the farmers. The rest stays at the center to help pay for water, electricity and other expenses.

The farmers are planning on growing the community garden by adding livestock.

The garden is located at 17617 Sabal Palm Drive in Peñitas. For more information, call 956-999-4711 or 956-257-3697.