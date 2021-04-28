Nonprofit group advocating for engineers and scientists to stay in the Valley

An environmental non-profit organization is advocating for engineers and scientists to stay in the Rio Grande Valley as work continues to ramp up at the SpaceX Boca Chica facility.

A local branch of the American Conservation Coalition is pushing to have those scientists and engineers stay and work here.

"We definitely have talent here and we just need to hone what we have and encourage our youth to get involved and to get them to stay, " Ibrahim Garza, president of the McAllen ACC branch said.

Garza started a Valley-wide initiative that encourages environmental sustainability and STEM education through the organization.

Garza said economic and environmental success go hand in hand. Their mission right now is to involve local engagement through students and politicians.

"We're lobbying in Texas legislation and trying to get more of our state reps involved in the Texas climate agreement and promote that as much as possible," Garza said. "We did just come back from Austin, we were talking with the Texas Oil and Gas Association and some state representatives about how the ACC can get involved with these different organizations and what their goals are with the sustainability efforts."

Garza said he sees a lot of companies moving to the Valley and wants to keep the engineering students here to work for those companies.

Students who want to get involved with the ACC can sign up on their website.