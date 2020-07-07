Nonprofit holds parade through Hargill to encourage community to take part in 2020 Census

The message behind a drive-by parade through Hargill was clear — everyone counts.

Ramona Casas is the community organizer for Arise Adelante, a nonprofit. She says often times, rural communities are undercounted when the census comes around.

In an effort to get those numbers up, the nonprofit organization drove through neighborhoods to encourage the community to fill out the 2020 Census.

The census can be filled out online my2020census.gov, by phone at 1-844-468-2020 or by mail.

