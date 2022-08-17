Nonprofit organization helping Valley kids struggling with visual impairments

Visually impaired children in the Valley are getting a life changing device for free thanks to a local non-profit organization.

Sight Savers America is a non-profit organization helping kids with low vision and severe visual impairments. The devices are free and are going to help by magnifying things.

"What you put underneath the camera, it's magnified 118 times and there's color contrast Modes and other things that are beneficial to the child to help them do things, like keep up with their school work," Sight Savers America Chief Program Officer Jennifer Williams said.

Around 22 people are going to receive devices and will be able to use them for the rest of their lives.