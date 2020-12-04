Nonprofit organization sues the city of Progresso
The Texas Civil Right Project is suing the city of Progresso for allegedly not providing them with requested public documents.
The organization is investigating how the city goes about seizing cars.
On May 12, the TCRP asked the city of Progresso for incident reports, police handbooks, procedures on impounding vehicles and a list of vehicles taken by the city from March 1 through May 12.
The city of Progresso's attorney, Javier Villalobos said the organization's request was too broad, and need to be narrowed down.
After being unable to come to an agreement, the TCRP filed a lawsuit in September.
Watch the video for the full story.
