Nonprofit shelter in Starr County struggles to keep shelves stocked

WESLACO – The coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on the Starr County non-profit “Casa Esperanza.”

What was a full pantry a few months ago is now nearly empty at the non-profit.

The shelter opened its doors in 2015 help the elderly, the homeless and those who need a roof when temperatures drop.

Casa Esperanza has been forced to close its doors due to a lack of resources – they hope to continue their mission when things get back to normal.

