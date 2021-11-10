Nonprofit to release Rio Grande Valley public school rankings

Photo credit: MGN Online/Pexels

Local officials will be participating in a Wednesday event to rank the public schools in the Rio Grande Valley based on how they performed during the pandemic.

The nonprofit organization Children at Risk will measure Valley schools based on those who experienced either an increase or no change in academic performance during the pandemic. They will also identify and rank “Red Flag Schools,” which are schools that saw a decrease in academic performance in 2020=2021 school year.

The event will be livestreamed in this article and on the Children at Risk Facebook page on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at noon.