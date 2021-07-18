North says he won't serve second term as president of NRA
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Lt. Col. Oliver North has announced that he will not serve a second term as the president of the National Rifle Association amid inner turmoil in the gun-rights group.
In a statement read to members of the group Saturday, North said he believes a committee should be set up to review the NRA's finances. He said there is a "clear crisis" and "it needs to be dealt with" if the NRA is to survive.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
BBQ fundraiser held for injured deputy constable
-
Community continues searching for answers in unsolved murder of missing San Benito...
-
Drivers voice frustration over construction on Westgate Drive in Weslaco
-
Cameron County leaders express support for Valley reps protesting voting bill
-
Cameron County DA responds to viral social media post warning SPI visitors...