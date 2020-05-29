Not all water parks reopen despite eased Abbott restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order allowing water parks to reopen, it may be days or weeks before some park operators reopen their watery attractions to those seeking a day of dips. Earlier this week, Abbott loosened restrictions on water parks to allow 25% occupancy of their capacity, as well as shopping mall food courts with social distancing, adult recreational sports and driver's education programs. The new order that took effect Friday is another step in his phased reopening of statewide activities after the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

