Noticias RGV Edición Digital: 1 de marzo
Acompáñenos en esta Edición Digital de Noticias RGV con Naomi De Lucia.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen interim fire chief offers spring break fire safety tips
-
Capital murder trial for McAllen man accused of killing ex-wife delayed
-
McAllen airport looking for new airline offer direct flights to Mexico
-
Hidalgo County district clerk warns residents of jury duty scam
-
City of La Joya launches new ambulance service
Sports Video
-
Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland
-
RGV Vipers battle, but fall 109-100 to Long Island Nets
-
UTRGV picks up third win in a row, beat Utah Valley 69-59
-
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals
-
Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships