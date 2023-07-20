Noticias RGV Edición Digital: 20 de julio
Acompáñenos en esta Edición Digital de Noticias RGV con Naomi De Lucia.
Edinburg CISD provides students with Chromebooks to combat summer learning loss
TxDOT warns of upcoming lane closures for demolition of Harlingen to Edinburg...
McAllen police arrests three juveniles in connection with multiple car thefts
Woman charged in connection with deadly Edcouch crash
Lasara ISD coach facing charges of soliciting a minor online in Houston