Nov. 18, 2021: Cold front continues to move through the RGV
A cold front continues to move through the RGV. Rain and storms are along and behind the front. Up to around 2 inches of rain may fall. Rain will decrease in the early afternoon, but temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and 60s. Winds will gust to 30 mph. #RGV #KRGV #RGVWx pic.twitter.com/ZsVNNwj7LL— KRGV First Warn 5 (@KRGV_Weather) November 18, 2021
