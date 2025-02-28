x

Nueva propuesta vanguardista para tomar café

1 hour 19 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2025 Feb 28, 2025 February 28, 2025 10:17 AM February 28, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Leticia López y Rolando Fierro, propietarios de Miu Cafe Co. visitan Noticias RGV para informarnos sobre las bebidas disponibles con un estilo vanguardista. 

Miu Cafe Co ofrece café disponible para pop-ups, xv años, bodas, baby showers, fiestas y talleres, entre otros eventos para los amantes del café.

Número de contacto: 956 518 5741 

Ubicación: Venezzia The Venue, Brownsville 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

