Nueva propuesta vanguardista para tomar café
Leticia López y Rolando Fierro, propietarios de Miu Cafe Co. visitan Noticias RGV para informarnos sobre las bebidas disponibles con un estilo vanguardista.
Miu Cafe Co ofrece café disponible para pop-ups, xv años, bodas, baby showers, fiestas y talleres, entre otros eventos para los amantes del café.
Número de contacto: 956 518 5741
Ubicación: Venezzia The Venue, Brownsville
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
