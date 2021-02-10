Nueva ruta área en el aeropuerto de McAllen
En el aeropuerto de McAllen se anunció hoy el lanzamiento de vuelos directos de esta ciudad a Nashville Tennessee, el vuelo operará directo entre McAllen y Nashville por la aerolínea Allegiant.
Iniciará este próximo 27 de mayo, el servicio se proveerá 2 veces por semana y por temporada anual entre mayo y agosto.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
