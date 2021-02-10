x

Nueva ruta área en el aeropuerto de McAllen

Wednesday, February 10 2021

En el aeropuerto de McAllen se anunció hoy el lanzamiento de vuelos directos de esta ciudad a Nashville Tennessee,  el vuelo operará directo entre McAllen y Nashville por la aerolínea Allegiant.

Iniciará este próximo 27 de mayo, el servicio se  proveerá 2 veces por semana y por temporada anual entre mayo y agosto.

