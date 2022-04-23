Nuevo hospital viene a Brownsville
La ciudad de Brownsville pronto tendrá un nuevo hospital.
DHR Health está buscando ampliar sus servicios a un lugar cerca de la intersección de Alton Gloor y Carretera 83.
Funcionarios municipales informaron que un hospital que ha estado vacante durante los últimos 10 años - y el cual servirá como instalación - se busca proporcionar principalmente atención a los residentes.
Al momento, no se ha fijado ninguna fecha de apertura.
More News
News Video
-
Man accused of leaving dog in hot vehicle while shoplifting
-
3 arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor
-
Edinburg police seeking suspects wanted on aggravated robbery charges
-
Prayer vigil held for Harlingen woman set to be executed next week
-
STC holds ninth annual first responders expo