Nuevo hospital viene a Brownsville

Saturday, April 23 2022

La ciudad de Brownsville pronto tendrá un nuevo hospital.

DHR Health está buscando ampliar sus servicios a un lugar cerca de la intersección de Alton Gloor y Carretera 83.

Funcionarios municipales informaron que un hospital que ha estado vacante durante los últimos 10 años - y el cual servirá como instalación - se busca proporcionar principalmente atención a los residentes.

Al momento, no se ha fijado ninguna fecha de apertura.

