Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Willacy County drops by 27 after state uncovers double-counting error

Willacy County announced on Thursday that 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be removed from the county's total "due to these cases being identified as duplicates and out of county cases from the backlog cases in September."

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Willacy County of the discrepancy on Wednesday. Willacy County announced the news on Thursday.

"On October 14 2020, Willacy County office of emergency management received notice from the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 11 that 27 confirmed covid-19 cases will be removed from the Willacy County case count, due to these cases being identified as duplicates and out of county cases from the backlog cases in September," according to a news release from the county. "This adjustment will result in a count decrease in confirmed cases reported out today."

Willacy County also reported that a woman in her 50s tested positive for the virus.

The total number of people in Willacy County who tested positive for COVID-19 is now 1,171, according to the news release. That number reflects the addition of one new cases and the removal of 27 duplicate cases.