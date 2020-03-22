Number of coronavirus cases in Texas swells by 30

DALLAS (AP) - Health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in Texas swelled by 30 as the count of people with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus who have died remains at five. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that 334 people statewide have tested positive for the virus, up from 304 the day before. The department says Dallas County has the greatest number of cases, with 30. It is followed by Harris County, with 27, and Bexar County, with 24. The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks.

